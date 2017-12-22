Virginia girl to compete on Food Network Kid's Baking Championship

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

An 11-year-old girl from South Hill is going to compete on Food Network's Kids Baking Championship.

Bryn Montgomery will join 11 other contestants on the new season, which will air starting on Monday, Jan 1 at 9 p.m. The new season consists of 10 episodes.

The contestants will compete in several dessert challenges, such as making sweet dessert pizzas and using freeze-dried astronaut approved ingredients. They will be judged on their baking skills and originality.

Whoever wins the Kids Baking Championship will receive a grand prize of $25,000.

