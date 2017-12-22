Shenandoah National Park offers free admission on these 4 days in 2018

The National Park Service is offering free admission on four days in 2018. This includes Shenandoah National Park in Luray.

The 2018 entrance fee-free dates are:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day - Jan. 15

First Day of National Park Week - April 21

National Public Lands Day - Sept. 22

Veterans Day - Nov. 11

Shenandoah National Park's $25 entrance fee will be waived, but it does not include fees for camping or special tours.

“National parks connect all of us with our country’s amazing nature, culture and history,” said National Park Service Director Michael T. Reynolds. “The days that we designate as fee-free for national parks mark opportunities for the public to participate in service projects, enjoy ranger-led programs, or just spend time with family and friends exploring these diverse and special places. We hope that these fee-free days offer visitors an extra incentive to enjoy their national parks in 2018.”

