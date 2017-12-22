University of Richmond ranks in top 20 in US in best value

The University of Richmond has once again been named to "Kiplinger’s Personal Finance's" list of the 300 Best College Values for 2018.

UR comes in at No. 18 in the magazine's list of 100 best values in private liberal arts colleges.

The rankings combine public schools, private universities and private liberal arts colleges into a list based on measurements of academic quality and affordability, not subjective criteria.

The university has awarded $73 million in institutional grants and scholarships to 65 percent of its students. The average need-based award is $47,970.

The full rankings are available online and will be published in the 2018 February issue of "Kiplinger’s Personal Finance" on Jan. 9.

