'My pain turned into purpose': Mother starts non-profit after son dies from overdose

For the Christmas season, B.A.A.D. collected 400 gifts for 50 families working with Toys for Tots. (Source: Jennifer Tolson)

Jennifer Tolson founded B.A.A.D. Blaize'n Awareness Against Drugs in honor of her son Blaize, who at just 23 years old, lost his battle with opioid addiction. (Source: NBC12)

Out of a painful place, a Henrico mother founded a non-profit, giving her a new found purpose and passion for putting others first.

"Even though we lost him this has been so amazing to give back to the community," said Jennifer Tolson. "I miss my son, and I would do anything to have him back. But I hope I can make him proud because we're going out of our way just to do something good in the community."

Tolson founded B.A.A.D. Blaize'n Awareness Against Drugs in honor of her son Blaize, who at just 23 years old, lost his battle with opioid addiction. She says was an outstanding, student, athlete and friend, known and loved by everyone around him.

She says Blaize's addiction started with prescription pills. He went to rehab a few times, and had expressed how badly he wanted to turn his life around shortly before his death.

"That pain turned into a purpose," said Tolson.

In May 2017, a year after Blaize's death, Tolson, and her family and friends raised thousands during a 5K in his honor.

The mission of their organization is to raise money to send people to rehab who cannot afford it, in the hopes of saving lives. They are also dedicated to just doing good deeds in the community.

For the Christmas season, they collected 400 gifts for 50 families working with Toys for Tots.

"For four days we sat here and wrapped gifts day in and and day out," explained Tolson.

Tolson works with some of Blaize's friends, who decided to call themselves Trailblazers. They are also visible in the community encouraging young people to stay on the right path and succeed.

"I'm so thankful to God that I am able to see that although God took my child, he gave me 12-13 others," she said.

Blaize's favorite friends, as he called her, Quiana Bethea, says she carries his spirit with her daily.

"I hear him in the back of my head, like OK favorite, I see you, keep doing your thing," said Bethea. "You may not be here physically but I'm not by myself."

Bethea lost her mother to drug addiction and Blaize just months apart, but she continues to persevere, finding a purpose working with Tolson and BAAD.

Tolson says their next 5K is on May 5, 2018, and they just hoping to continue to let Blaize's light shine through helping anyone they can.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12