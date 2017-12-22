Goochland MS student drops off donations for kids at St. Mary's

A Goochland Middle School student stopped by St. Mary's Hospital on Friday to surprise kids who are less fortunate. Alex and his mother collected a lot of donations from the community.

Alex's mother said he was a patient there and knows what the kids are going through.

"Alex knows first-hand just how hard it is to spend days in the hospital or having to visit the hospital or doctor's office often for treatment. So many children suffer every day and miss out on just being a kid. Watching other children suffer from chronic illnesses is hard for Alex because he knows just how they feel. He wants to give back to the hospital that helps care for him," said Alex's mother, Lisa Mounayar.

Alex, who is in the 6th grade, said he wanted to make the holidays magical for some very special children at St. Mary's Hospital.

"It is my hope to take their mind off being in the hospital and bring some happiness to them, even if it's just for a little while. I want them to know that they are loved and they are not alone," said Alex.

