City of Richmond to test LED bulbs for streetlights

The City of Richmond testing the idea of possibly switching to LED light bulbs to use for the streetlights.

Residents have been submitting suggestions on using bulbs that are more environmentally friendly.

They are testing the idea in four areas of town, according to RVA Hub.

Jefferson Davis Highway between Elton Street and North Hopkins Road

Brook Road between Sherwood Avenue and Dubois Road

Forest Hill Avenue between Jahnke Road and Westover Hills Boulevard

New Kent Avenue between Cedar Lane and West 45th Street

