New facility opens in Richmond to collect shoes for those in need

A non-profit opened just opened up in Richmond's Scott's Addition neighborhood to collect used and new shoes that people no longer want. The organization, Soles4Souls, says the shoes collected can help create sustainable jobs in developing nations.

Soles4Souls says they will use the collected shoes "to keep unwanted textiles out of landfills while creating meaningful opportunities for those living in poverty."

Each pair will go to someone in a developing nation. The organization said the shoes collected will go to "micro-enterprise programs that create jobs in Haiti, Honduras, and other developing nations. The resulting revenue will help fund the free distribution of new shoes in the U.S., Canada and developing nations around the world."

Soles4Souls says they have distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes to 127 countries and all 50 states through its disaster relief, small business and direct assistance programs since 2006.

“Each pair of donated shoes that we receive truly makes a difference,” said Buddy Teaster, President and CEO of Soles4Souls. “Just one pair of used shoes sold by an entrepreneur in Haiti can provide five meals for a family, and 20 pairs can generate enough funds to send a child to school for an entire year in Honduras.”

The shoes can be dropped off at 1733 Summit Avenue. If you would like to schedule a donation drop-off or launch a drive, you can contact Stephanie Hathaway, Soles4Souls Regional Donation Center Manager, at 615-598-7065 or email her at stephanieh@soles4souls.org.

The organization has four other facilities across the country.

