NBC12 Viewpoint: No she didn't - Christmas dinner from an app?

By: Kym Grinnage - email

OK, you all know that I love my wife, and I have to tell you that she is a wonderful cook. We have enjoyed her Christmas dinners for years and years and years. So I have a question, is it OK to order this year’s Christmas dinner on an app?

Now, I would never mention Kyle’s name on TV or social media, in an effort to protect her privacy, but I am just asking. People tell me that the Richmond-area supermarkets and caterers do a fantastic job with Christmas dinner and that this is not a new thing!

And I am certainly not one to complain or fuss, since my #1 job is to just do whatever she tells me to do. And I certainly don’t have good cooking skills, so again, I am just asking.

Will I miss the aromas of baked macaroni, candied yams and apple pie in the house for two days in anticipation of the big meal? Will I miss her being up to 2 in the morning getting the big the bird ready for the big day?

Exactly what is she going to do with all of that extra time?

This is new territory for me, and I’ll be honest with you - I am in a panic!

If this is something that you have already experienced and you have an opinion share please send me an email or like me on Facebook and please tell me that everything is going to be all right.

In the meantime, from the NBC12 family to your family, have a very, very Merry Christmas!!

And I’ll let you know next week what happens. Ooops, I just got an alert, time to pick up that meal!

