Woman calls 12 after new fence blocks access to her home

Aleris says giving back to the community is an outreach mission they carry out throughout the year.More >>
Aleris says giving back to the community is an outreach mission they carry out throughout the year.More >>
The City of Richmond says the fence is legal, but thanks to the help of On Your Side Investigator Eric Philips, they may be able to give her another option.More >>
The City of Richmond says the fence is legal, but thanks to the help of On Your Side Investigator Eric Philips, they may be able to give her another option.More >>
The Department of Social Services (DSS) sat down with NBC12 to discuss how an assisted living facility can be found in repeated violations yearly and have seemingly no punishment.More >>
The Department of Social Services (DSS) sat down with NBC12 to discuss how an assisted living facility can be found in repeated violations yearly and have seemingly no punishment.More >>
Unnecessary business trips and clocking hours state employees never worked are just some of the wrongdoings found at the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to its own audit.More >>
Unnecessary business trips and clocking hours state employees never worked are just some of the wrongdoings found at the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to its own audit.More >>
One in five people has been hit by so-called porch pirates, according to a new survey from a home security firm.More >>
One in five people has been hit by so-called porch pirates, according to a new survey from a home security firm.More >>