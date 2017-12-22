Boil water notice lifted for Petersburg residents - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Boil water notice lifted for Petersburg residents

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

The boil water notice has been lifted for Petersburg residents.

The notice was issued for residents who live in the area of Interstate 85, South Sycamore Street, West South Boulevard, and Johnson Road.

The break happened on Johnson Road at the Tanglewood and Lieutenant's Run apartment complexes on Tuesday evening. 

