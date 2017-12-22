Boil water notice lifted for Petersburg residents

The notice was issued for residents who live in the area of Interstate 85, South Sycamore Street, West South Boulevard, and Johnson Road.More >>
Petersburg says affected residents will experience low or no water pressure while repairs are underway, and the boil water notice will last until Friday.More >>
A Civil Rights leader and former Hopewell mayor will be laid to rest on Monday.More >>
Sources confirm that a person was shot in the head and sent to the hospital Wednesday night after the victim's car was stolen.More >>
Virginia State Police say 25-year-old Shawon Q. Beasley led police on a chase that began in Chesterfield County and ended in Petersburg.More >>
