Jury: Richmond man found guilty in connection with death of 20-year-old man

A Richmond man was found guilty in Stafford County Circuit Court after a three-day jury trial in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Chester man.

Police say Corey Andrew Terry shot Austen Tyler Agnor on May 20 at the Exxon, located at 1049 Courthouse Road in Stafford. According to deputies, a court-ordered exchange was taking place.

Officers say the fight started as a domestic situation, and Terry ran across Courthouse Road and onto the southbound ramp of the interstate.

However, Stafford County deputies, Virginia State Police, a helicopter from Fairfax, and a K-9 unit from Spotsylvania tracked him down. He was arrested near the intersection of American Legion Road and Jefferson Davis Highway, according to the Stafford County Sheriffs Office.

Terry was originally charged with first-degree murder, but his charge has been amended to second-degree murder. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

His sentencing is set for March 26.

