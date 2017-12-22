Fire officials: Two men at PET facility find 250-gallon tote that had gas leak

Officials say two men at the PET dairy plant found a 250-gallon tote container that had a gas leak while they were checking on things.

The men then called 911 and Richmond fire and HAZMAT crews responded to the scene, located in the 1500 block of Robin Hood Road. The regional HAZMAT from Henrico was also called to assist. Crews used a forklift to bring the tote outside and handled the cleanup.

There were no injuries. There was no official evacuation. The only people that evacuated the building were the two men that found the leak. Sherwood Avenue behind the PET plant was isolated, and people inside nearby buildings were notified.

The situation has been resolved, and Richmond fire officials say they do not know what type of gas was leaking.

The PET facility is in the process of shutting down, and the company is selling the building.

