Where you can recycle your Christmas tree

Several counties across Central Virginia are allowing residents to recycle their Christmas trees.

CHESTERFIELD

Residents can drop off Christmas trees at two locations through Feb. 2:

Northern Area Convenience Center, located at 3200 Warbro Road

Southern Area Convenience Center, 6700 Landfill Road

Both centers are open on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for holiday hours for the Northern Area Convenience Center.

Click here for holiday hours for the Southern Area Convenience Center.

HANOVER

Residents can drop off their Christmas trees at the following locations through Jan. 31:

Rt. 301 Transfer Station, Courtland Farm Road (Rt. 820) - from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday and holidays)

Mechanicsville Center, 7427 Verdi Lane (Rt. 710) - from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily (closed holidays)

Courthouse Center, 7301 Courtland Farm Road (Rt. 820) - from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily (closed holidays)

Beaverdam Center, 18400 Beaverdam Road (Rt. 715) - from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily (closed holidays)

Doswell Center, 11224 Doswell Road (Rt. 688) - from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily (closed holidays)

Elmont Center, 11045 Lewistown Rd. (Rt. 783) - from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily (closed holidays)

Montpelier Center, 15188 Clazemont Rd. (Rt. 715) - from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily (closed holidays)

Click here for more Hanover Convenience Centers information.

HENRICO

Crews will Christmas trees from Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 7 free of charge. The trees will then be recycled into mulch.

Trees will be accepted at the following locations:

Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road, in the lower parking lot

Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road, in the front parking lot

Springfield Road Public Use Area, 10600 Fords Country Lane, near Nuckols Road and Interstate 295

Charles City Road Public Use Area, 2075 Charles City Road

Trees can be dropped off at any time at the Henrico Government Center and Eastern Government Center and from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the Springfield Road and Charles City Road public use areas.

All ornaments, lights, tree stands, and water bowls must be removed from the tree before bringing it in for recycling.

RICHMOND

Trees can be dropped off at the following locations through Jan. 6:

In the yard waste area at the East Richmond Road Convenience Center, located at 3800 East Richmond Road

In the yard waste area at the Richmond Southside Transfer Station, located at 3520 North Hopkins Road

The city will also hold a recycling event called "Bring One for the Chipper" on Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the field at the corner of North Boulevard and Robin Hood Road. Residents can bring Christmas trees, as well as documents and electronics. Residents must prove they live within the city limits.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12