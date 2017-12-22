Sheriff: Dog involved in deadly mauling showed previous signs of aggression

One of the dogs the Goochland sheriff said mauled a 22-year-old woman to death, had an alleged history of aggression.

A previous owner of one the dogs said it snapped at her a few times. Sheriff James Agnew said once the woman became pregnant and did not feel comfortable with the dog being around, she returned it.

Agnew says the two dogs that mauled Bethany Stephens were littermates. They are currently in the lab awaiting a necropsy, which Agnew says will not happen until after Christmas.

Stephens' body was found in a wooded area in the 2200 block of Manakin Road around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The woman's father called 911 saying he hadn't seen his daughter in nearly two days. He went to look for her where she frequently walked her dogs in the woods.

Deputies say they found the dogs guarding the woman's body when they arrived.

