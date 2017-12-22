Trump signs $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package

Teams in Texas, Florida, Nevada and Washington state may have become more attractive destinations for free agents following the enactment of tax law changes.

President Donald Trump is promising to work with Democrats next year, starting with shoring up the nation's crumbling roads and bridges.

President Donald Trump has signed into law a $1.5 trillion bill that provides generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans, plus smaller cuts for middle- and low-income families.

The federal tax overhaul has sparked a rush in some local tax offices as people try to prepay 2018 property taxes.

By LAURIE KELLMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed into law a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package.

Trump touted the size of the tax cut, declaring to reporters in the Oval Office before he signed it Friday that “the numbers will speak.”

The president said he was going to wait to sign it until after Jan. 1 but changed his mind.

The legislation provides generous cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans and smaller ones for the middle class and low-income families.

It is the first major overhaul of the nation’s tax laws since 1986, but far from the largest tax cuts in American history as the president claims. Politically, it marks the Republicans’ first major legislative accomplishment of Trump’s presidency.

Trump tweeted that he'll sign the law in the Oval Office before jetting off to his Florida estate for Christmas.

Some estimates say the cuts could add to the nation's soaring deficit.

