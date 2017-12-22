Dog found in Church Hill recovering from dental surgery

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) posted an update on Penelope, an injured pit bull found in Church Hill.

Penelope recently had major dental work done. The organization said she "had multiple crushed teeth, part of a broke mandible, and a few holes that had perforated the top of her mouth and nasal cavity."

She was found last week suffering from hypothermia and injuries from possible dog fighting.

Penelope is now recovering, and RACC says she is close to going home with a foster family.

