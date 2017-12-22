Police: 6-year-old boy killed in Dinwiddie crash was not wearing safety restraints

A 6-year-old boy from Georgia was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 South in Dinwiddie on Friday, just three days before Christmas.

The victim is identified as Anthony Tyrone Coleman Jr.

The crash happened at 8:06 a.m. at mile marker 60, near the Dinwiddie County Airport. Police say a vehicle heading south on I-85 ran off the left side of the road, crossed back over to the right side, struck a post, a culvert and then overturned several times.

Police say the child was in the back seat, but he was not wearing any child safety restraints and died at the scene.

The driver - Larhonda Coleman - and a passenger in the front seat were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Coleman is charged with reckless driving, failure to secure a child, and failure to wear a seat belt.

Police say fatigue is a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

