1 person dead in head-on collision in Ashland

Ashland Police are investigating a head-on crash that left one man dead.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the 10200 block of East Patrick Henry Road.

One driver, 54-year-old Keith Bruce, was taken to the hospital where he later died. The other driver was treated at the scene for injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time.

