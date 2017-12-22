Easy hacks to save energy

Holiday lights can be pretty to look at but not the power bill that comes later.

While you can certainly turn down your thermostat a few degrees to save money, tackling a few other easy fixes will save you even more.

First is your water heater. They typically eat up a lot of your power usage, but simply lowering the temperature could make a big difference.

According to the Department of Energy, lower the temperature from 140-degrees to 120 could save more than 20 percent on your power bill. If you have young children, it's also the safe thing to do to prevent scalding.

About 90 percent of the electricity your washing machine uses is to heat the water. So wash your clothes with cold water, and see your savings add up.

The Environmental Protection Agency says washing your clothes in cold water could save you at least $40 a year. Vampire appliances suck up at least 10 percent of your overall power.

Things like phone chargers, computers, TVs, and coffeemakers are all drawing power if they're plugged in, even if you aren't using them.

Plug those things into a smart power strip, and you could save $100 a more a year, just on that.

