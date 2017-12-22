Billboards nationwide honoring fallen Trooper Chad Dermyer

There are now billboards nationwide honoring fallen Virginia State Police Trooper Chad Dermyer.

Dermyer's widow posted on Facebook that it's important that her husband's legacy continues. The family also wants law enforcement to know they are appreciated.

Trooper Dermeyer was shot and killed at the Richmond Greyhound station back on March 31, 2016.

Dermyer is survived by his wife Michelle and two children. He had served for four years with the U.S. Marine Corps and began his police career as an officer in Jackson, MI, which is where he's from, and then in Newport News.

Dermyer graduated from Virginia State Police Academy in November 2014, first being assigned to the cities of Newport News and Hampton, and was transferred to a new unit shortly before he died.

