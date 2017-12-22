12-year-old boy found after reported missing

A 12-year-old boy from Prince William has been reunited with his family.

Brenden Escobar was reported missing after police said he voluntarily left his home in the 3000 block of Forestdale Avenue in Woodbridge around 7 p.m. on Dec. 21. He was believed to be in need of assistance, which qualified him as being endangered.

