FIRST ALERT: First Alert Weather Day next Friday

It's not too early to closely watch next Friday's forecast. There's solid agreement on the two main forecast models that snow is a real possibility for Central Virginia. The big question is timing. The GFS brings a system in faster, while the latest Euro holds any snow off until Friday afternoon, and keeps it going through Saturday. It's WAY too soon to say which one may be right, or perhaps neither, but we just want to give you a heads up that Virginia could be dealing with snow or wintry mix around the Thursday night-Friday-Saturday time period, and since lots of folks will be traveling the New Years Eve weekend, it's prudent to keep tabs on this.

Here are the latest model maps. The GFS makes Friday the snowy day, while the Euro has Saturday as the day to watch. The GFS actually brings snow in as soon as Thursday evening. We'll have to watch model trends on this over next few days.

Here are the two model runs for 7am Friday (29th)>>

.

Here are both models for 7am Saturday (30th) >>

So, you see there is a BIG timing difference between the two.

Stay tuned for the latest

