Friday is one of the busiest travel days of the year

Friday is one of the busiest travel stretches of the year, packed with people visiting family and friends and last-minute holiday shoppers. However, Saturday is expected to be the busiest as the year comes to a close.

Patience and a full tank will be key to starting your journey, wherever you're headed to spend the holiday season.

A travel survey from Trip Advisor finds that 56 percent travelers say they will be traveling by car, some up to 200 miles.

AAA suggests leaving before 3 p.m. or after 6 p.m. because you could see delays if you travel in between those times.

If you are driving to your destination, the average gas price in Virginia is $2.23, while the national gas price is $2.44. In the Richmond area, the average gas price is $2.21.?

