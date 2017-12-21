Family honors man killed in shooting

The Christmas season is usually a time of happiness and togetherness, but on Thursday night, it was a somber gathering for family and friends of a Richmond man who was gunned down in Creighton Court last weekend.

A vigil was held for Dwayne Frazier Junior, with the bitter sting of tears, huddled underneath the soft glow of park lights with red and white balloons in hand.

The 21-year-old was a light in the lives of many. A graduate of Universal Technical Institute, Frazier developed a passion for working on cars.

"That was his passion, working on people's cars," said second cousin Michelle Garner. "He was just an all-around good guy. Whenever you need a ride, he's your guy. He was always the guy."

Frazier's body was found in a parked car, along with Anthony Jones, on Bunche Place on Sunday afternoon. The circumstances leading to the double homicide remain unclear.

"He would do anything for anybody," said Garner. "We consider, I guess, a wrong place at the wrong time, but we just don't want his name being dragged through the mud like that, you know? He was a really good guy...The silver lining is that the community can come together, we can love one another. This violence needs to stop. I'm sorry it touched home to my family, but I don't want it to touch anyone else's family."

