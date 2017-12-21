Watch out for credit card skimmers while traveling for holidays

Traffic is not the only concern you should have while traveling this holiday season - your credit card information could be at risk as you top off the tank, to get where you're going for Christmas.

One NBC12 viewer - a petroleum technician - saw skimmers at gas pumps in Henrico. He says he finds at least one credit card skimmer a month, and they're even more popular around this time of year.

Todd Myers is a gas station technician. He says he recently found several skimmers. One this week, and the other two weeks prior.

"It definitely increases during the holiday season," said Myers. "They know people are out running around, during travel time, shopping…People are trying to get your information."

A skimmer is a makeshift card reader. If installed at a pump, it can keep your credit card information for a crook to wipe your account clean.

Myers says gas stations like 7-Eleven use security seals.

"If you see one's been broken or removed, or not even there… move to another pump," said Myers.

Myers says it's easy to tell one that's been peeled, but if you just don't wanna risk getting scammed by a Grinch, you can always pay with cash inside.

