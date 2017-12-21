Man shows up at hospital after gunfire on Wellington Street

Richmond Police are investigating a shooting on Wellington Street after a man showed up at the hospital.

Police responded to a call of random gunfire around 10:13 p.m. in the 3400 block, but they did not see any victims at the time.

A few minutes later, a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say the injury is non-life-threatening.

Investigators are now searching the area of the shooting for clues. If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

