3 injured in car crash that knocked out power to Grove Avenue customers

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Three people are in the hospital after a crash on Grove Avenue that knocked out power to dozens of people in the area.

One of the victims is in critical condition after the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Dominion Energy crews made repairs, and power was restored early Friday morning.

