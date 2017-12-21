Former church treasurer embezzled $100K for beach vacation, football tickets

A former church treasurer in Botetourt County will spend the next two years in prison for embezzling nearly $100,000 meant for people in need.

Prosecutors say 43-year-old Stephanie Everett took the money from Cave Rock Baptist in Troutville. She used it for things like Virginia Tech football tickets and even a beach vacation.

Everett will be on probation for five years after she's released.

