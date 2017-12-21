Holiday travel up this season, so pack your patience

Families are taking to the roads and the air as they head out to visit loved ones for the holidays.

This Thursday is the second busiest travel day of the year, with the busiest expected to be this Saturday...and things look BUSY.

"Pack your patience" especially if you're driving, because TripAdvisor says that 56 percent of those who participated in their survey said they would be traveling by car, and it shows, looking at the roads Thursday evening. Trip Advisor says half of those driving will travel up to 200 miles.

Speaking to people getting on the roads, 45 percent say they're traveling for Christmas this year, which is a 6 percent increase from 2016. The survey also found more travelers are choosing to fly this holiday season, with 39 percent heading to the airports.

This brings its own trials - like last weekend's blackout at the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. The outage stranded thousands of travelers for nearly 11 hours and forced the more than 1,500 flight cancellations. That outage was blamed on a fire that damaged cables in an electrical facility.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12