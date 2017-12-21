Man hospitalized, 2 suspect on the run after Whitcomb Court shooting

One man is in the hospital recovering from a shooting Thursday night, and police are searching for two people that fled the scene.

The call came in around 4:46 p.m. for reports of a person shot in the 2300 block of Bethel Street in Whitcomb Court. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim is now in the hospital. Police say the wound was non-life-threatening.

Police have not released a description for either of the suspects or any information on what led to the shooting.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

