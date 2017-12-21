2 suspects wanted for stealing electronics from Walmart

Tappahannock police need your help to find two suspects wanted for stealing electronics from a Walmart.

This happened at the store located at 1660 Tappahannock Blvd on Dec. 8.

The first suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 25 years old. He is between 5-feet-9-inches tall and 6-feet tall and has a slim build with a beard.

The second suspect is described as a white woman between the ages of 20 and 25 years old. She is between 5-feet-4-inches tall to 5-feet-7-inches tall and has long dark hair.

The two were seen leaving in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan.

Anyone who may recognize these two suspects are asked to call Officer R.C. Green with the Tappahannock Police Department at 804-443-3992 or 804-443-3347.

