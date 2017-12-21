Children can track Santa's location on NORAD's website

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Millions of children are awaiting Santa's arrival, and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will be tracking Mr. Claus again this year.

Children around the world can call the Santa tracking hotline at 1-877-HI-NORAD starting at 6 a.m. EST on Christmas Eve to speak with a tracking expert.

"These experts use Santa certified radar, satellites, jets, and cams positioned in strategic locations around the world to inform callers of Santa’s whereabouts," NORAD officials said.

Last year, experts have received 154,192 calls from countries such as the U.S., U.K., Canada, Japan, and Ireland. Officials say they expect more calls this year.

Also, 10.7 million visitors from 233 countries and territories tracked Santa on NORAD's website last year.

Click here to track Santa.

