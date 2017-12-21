What's the smell? Town residents find rotting moose parts

ARGYLE, N.Y. (AP) - Residents of a rural upstate New York town have found the source of a powerful stench plaguing them this fall: hundreds of pounds of rotting moose meat dumped along a road.
The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports someone had discarded parts of a moose carcass over an embankment in the town of Argyle, near the Vermont border, 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Albany.
Residents found a moose's head, hoofs, pelt and other parts strewn around the area.
State Department of Environmental Conservation officers investigated and determined the remains were dumped by an Argyle man who had legally shot a 665-pound bull moose in northern Vermont earlier this fall during the state's moose hunting season.
The department ticketed him for unlawful disposal of solid waste.
Information from: The Post-Star, http://www.poststar.com
