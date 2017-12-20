Amelia Schools faces budget issues, closed Friday as 'cost-saving measure'

Amelia County Public Schools has announced that schools will be closed on Friday. It was originally scheduled to only be a half day for students.

The school board decided to close the schools as both a "cost-saving measure" and to allow additional time in preparations for the holidays.

Employees are not to report, but essential personnel will be available Friday morning.

The basketball games are still on, and the holiday celebrations scheduled for Friday will be rescheduled.

Elementary teachers will notify room parents of further details.

Superintendent Dr. Jack McKinley says the school system is facing budget issues.

"The school system and the county have conferred together and it has been determined that at the current rate, our expenditures outpace incoming revenues," said McKinley.

McKinley says the school board has implemented a hiring freeze and budget freeze, and they have asked faculty to help trim costs in other ways, such as making paper copies two-sided and removing mini fridges and space heaters from work areas

"Currently, the annual budget is projected to be within budgeted spending limits when looking at it from a year’s perspective. However, the month-to-month revenues need to support our spending," said McKinley.

