Amelia Schools closed Friday as 'cost-saving measure'

Amelia County has announced that schools will be closed on Friday. It was originally scheduled to only be a half day for students.

The school board decided to close the schools as both a "cost-saving measure" and to allow additional time in preparations for the holidays.

Employees are not to report, but essential personnel will be available Friday morning.

The basketball games are still on, and the holiday celebrations scheduled for Friday will be rescheduled.

Elementary teachers will notify room parents of further details.

