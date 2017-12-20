Richmond REAL Life support group expands to help ex-offenders avoid returning to crime

A brand new resource is available in Richmond, giving hope to those who are serious about turning their lives around.

The REAL Life program is aimed to help those just released from jail or battling addiction. After being housed in the Richmond jail, this month the group expanded and opened its doors to the community.

The goal is to help those who are often turned away. By lending an ear and helping hand, the hope is anyone can turn from a life of crime.

It's not uncommon to see 60-year-old James Lee riding his bike from Point A to Point B. While getting a handle on life, he admits he hasn't always made the right choices.

"I did have a relapse. Substance abuse,” he said.

That resulted in a parole violation, after he served 15 years in prison for burglary. Now he's working to make a change with the help of The REAL Life program.

"Addressing those behaviors associated with why they did what they were doing when they were on the street. Usually that is what led them to their incarceration,” said organizer Dr. Sarah Scarbrough.

The group's new center on East Main Street in Richmond just opened its doors to help not only former inmates, but anyone who needs a one-stop shop to get back on track, offering counseling, job and life skills, even overcoming addiction.

"Teaching them to act in a different matter,” Scarbrough added.

It's an extension of a program NBC12 told you about back in May, where former inmates get support by living together in a group home, helping them transition back into society.

"It’s so refreshing to have someone there to be able to reach out, let you know someone is there to give you a hand,” Lee said.

What's more - inmates who have been taking advantage of these services for months will graduate Thursday with their families there to cheer them on.

"Visitation is through a screen, so folks who are incarcerated don’t even get to touch their family or their children, hug them or kiss them, so especially during this time of year, to be able to see them in the flesh and touch them and hug them will just be an incredibly special experience for them,” Scarbrough said.

"How sure are you that you won't end up back there?” NBC12 asked Lee.

“Absolutely…I'm giving it my all this time,” he said.

The services are free for anyone who walks in. The organization runs off volunteers and donations. If you'd like to learn more about the program, click here: http://www.reallifeprogram.org/support/

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12