FBI joins search for bank robber considered armed and dangerous

The FBI is searching for a bank robber who is considered armed and dangerous.

On Dec. 20, a woman entered the BB&T in the 5000 block of Lakeside Avenue in Henrico, just before the bank closed.

Police say the suspect approached the teller and handed the victim a note demanding money. The suspect then pulled a gun out from her jacket pocket.

The suspect grabbed the cash the teller gave her and ran off.

On Dec. 23, investigators believe the same woman entered a Wells Fargo in the 4900 block of West Broad Street in Richmond and again produced a note demanding money while stating she had a firearm.

The teller complied, and the subject fled.

The woman is believed to be about 5 feet 4 inches tall with a medium build, brown eyes and brown hair. She is believed to be light-skinned black or Hispanic.

Contact the FBI Richmond Division's Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at 804-261-1044 if you have information that may lead to the identification of the suspect.

