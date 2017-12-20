Armed woman robs BB&T in Henrico

Henrico Police are searching for a woman who used a handgun to rob a bank on Wednesday.

It happened at the BB&T in the 5000 block of Lakeside Avenue, just before the bank closed.

Police say the suspect approached the teller and handed the victim a note demanding money. The suspect then pulled a gun out from her jacket pocket.

The suspect grabbed the cash the teller gave her and ran off.

Police released the following description of the suspect: "a Hispanic or light complexion female, 5’04” to 5’06”, thin build in her 20’s."

Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you can help identify the suspect.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12