Local football players make commitments official during early signing period

Justin Jasper is staying local to continue his football career at the college level. The St. Christopher's receiver will suit up just down the road at Richmond, and is one of eleven future Spiders to sign on the dotted line today.More >>
Billy Kemp was a crucial piece in Highland Springs' last two state championships, and he'll play his college football just down the road at Virginia. It's where his father went to school and his sister is currently enrolled at UVA. Kemp took his official visit last weekend and says it felt like home.More >>
This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity.More >>
Saturday was day two of the Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament.More >>
