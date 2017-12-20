Local football players make commitments official during early signing period

Make a college choice is one of the biggest decisions any high school student will make, and that includes football players hoping to continue their careers on the gridiron at the next level. This year marks the first early signing period, giving these athletes a 72 hour window in December to sign their National Letters of Intent, rather than wait until February. Several notable players from our area are taking advantage of this opportunity. Below are the players that have officially committed to play in college from the Richmond metro area:

K'Vaughan Pope (Dinwiddie)- Ohio State

Billy Kemp (Highland Springs)- Virginia

Ronnie Walker (Hopewell)- Indiana

Greg Cuffey (Hopewell)- William & Mary

Mateo Jackson (Hermitage)- James Madision

Marteise Phipps (Monacan)- William & Mary

Chris Collins (Benedictine)- North Carolina

Justin Jasper (St. Christopher's)- Richmond

