NBC12 partners with Green Front Furniture to give bed to boy with autism

NBC12 is On Your Side for a Chesterfield family in need of a little extra cheer this holiday season.



NBC12's Brent Solomon surprised former Richmond teacher Kittina Brown last weekend. Brown gave up her job to care for her son Jameson who has autism.

Jameson recently outgrew his bed and had been sleeping with mom, so on Monday afternoon, our partner Green Front Furniture delivered a brand-new bed to the family's home.

