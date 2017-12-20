Family to match donations for snapping turtle's $5,500 tank

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont museum says a local family will match dollar for dollar all donations to help a friendly snapping turtle get a new tank for Christmas.
Michael Clough is assistant director at the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum in Marlboro. He said last week the museum was seeking $5,500 for a custom-made tank for Basil the turtle.
Clough tells The Bennington Banner the museum had already reached $4,000 when the family announced its donation pledge. The family wishes to remain anonymous.
Clough says Basil was raised as an illegal pet and arrived at the museum five years ago. Snapping turtles are known for their vicious bite, but Basil is unafraid of humans and dogs.
The museum plans for the tank to allow Basil to swim freely once he's fully grown.
___
Information from: Bennington Banner, http://www.benningtonbanner.com
