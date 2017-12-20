DOJ: Man arrested for posing as doctor, treating patients

A Glen Allen man was arrested in Kansas on Tuesday on charges of fraud, false statements, and identity theft, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He has been accused of posing as a doctor in Newport News.

The allegations in the indictment say Vishal J. Patel, 30, used personal information of licensed physicians to pose as a doctor in online applications to medical staffing companies. He also claimed in applications that he was licensed to practice medicine in Virginia.

"To support this claim, Patel created and submitted false diplomas and certificates concerning his education, training, certifications, and licenses in which he included registration and licensing numbers belonging to various licensed physicians," according to the Department of Justice.

In order to gain access to physicians' information, the indictment says "Patel posed as the physicians when contacting various oversight entities, including the Drug Enforcement Administration."

According to the DOJ, Patel then told those entities to change the physicians' licensing records so that they appeared to be associated with him. The indictment also says he tricked various medical staffing companies to employ him as an independent contractor.

He worked at a free clinic in Newport News, where he saw nearly two dozen patients before the clinic fired him after they could not verify his credentials.

Patel was charged with wire fraud, furnishing false information in a DEA record, mail fraud, and aggravated identity theft. He faces up to 20 years in prison, "along with a mandatory consecutive term of two years in prison, if convicted."

Patel was charged with wire fraud, furnishing false information in a DEA record, mail fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Patel is held without bond in a Johnson County, Kan. jail.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12