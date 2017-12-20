Missouri tries for world's largest Christmas stocking record

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri city has unveiled a Christmas stocking it hopes will make the cut for the world's largest.
Sedalia's red-and-white stocking was officially measured Tuesday as 177 feet (53.95 meters) tall for entry to Guinness World Records, the Sedalia Democrat reported . The city is trying to beat a record set by the Italian city of Carrara in 2011.
The Missouri city's stocking is almost 10 feet (3.05 meters) longer. It's so large that with a few more inches, it would not have fit in the Missouri State Fair arena, where it was unveiled. It's 72 feet (21.34 meters) wide and weighs a whopping 820 pounds (371.95 kilograms).
It's so tall that Sedalia doesn't have a building that's high enough to hang it from, Mayor Stephen Galliher said.
Sedalia radio show host Charlie Thomas came up with the idea for the giant stocking as a way to promote Community Santa, a local program that gives presents to children during the holidays. He expects verification of the record to take about 12 weeks.
Members of a church sewing group started working on the stocking in early October. About two dozen children helped unroll the stocking for its unveiling, which drew applause from a crowd of roughly 200 people as Christmas music blasted in the arena.
The stocking also drew praise from U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, who called it a "Christmas miracle."
"Sedalia's tight-knit community and its abundance of Christmas spirit has made Missouri quite proud of this massive holiday feat," McCaskill said in a written statement.
___
Information from: The Sedalia Democrat, http://www.sedaliademocrat.com
