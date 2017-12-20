Police search for man suspected of breaking into cars, making fr - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police search for man suspected of breaking into cars, making fraudulent purchases

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into people's cars and then using victims' credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.

This happened at the YMCA at 7540 Hull Street Road.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

