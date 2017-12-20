Northern Va. woman, son killed in Mexico bus crash

A Northern Virginia woman and her son were killed a bus carrying cruise ship passengers in Mexico flipped over on a narrow highway, family members told NBC affiliate WRC. The passengers were on their way to see the Mayan ruins.

Anna Behar, of Lorton, and her son Daniel, died in the crash on Tuesday. Her husband, Moises, is still in the hospital.

Twelve people, which includes 11 passengers and a tour guide, were killed in the crash, according to the Quintana Roo state secretary of tourism's office. Thirteen others, including the bus driver, were injured.

According to WRC, the passengers involved in the deadly crash were guests on the Royal Caribbean cruise ships Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas.

