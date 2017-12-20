Beware of airline ticket scams

It appears an airline ticket scam is making the rounds on social media again.

A fake site pops up, often offering free or discounted airline tickets.

Before you buy anything or give any personal information away, stop, and check to make sure you're not falling for a trick.

“So you buy the tickets, and you don't know where the tickets are at. You go to use them, and they don't work, of course. You ask the airlines and it was all a scam,” said Barry Moore with the Better Business Bureau. “You sent your information, your credit card information. You bought the tickets. You thought you got a great deal, and all you got was ripped off!”

Here's what you can do instead:

If you see a good price, call the airline yourself, and confirm the deal is legitimate. It's a little more footwork and time, but it could save your wallet, and your holiday spirit.

