Survey: Teens are vaping more, opioid use at historic lows

Teens are vaping more but are misusing opioids at historic lows, according to new data from a survey put out by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

One in three 12th graders reported using a vaping device, but they say what they used in it varied from nicotine to marijuana to just flavoring.

The survey also indicates that opioid overdose rates remain high among teens, but that they are misusing medication less frequently than a decade ago.

The survey also finds that daily marijuana use has become more popular than cigarette smoking among teens.

