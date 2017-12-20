Second-degree murder conviction upheld in Chesterfield 'no-body' homicide

The Virginia Court of Appeals has upheld the jury's second-degree murder charge for Michael Anthony Edwards in connection with the disappearance and death of Leyla Namiranian.

Namiranian's ex-boyfriend, Michael Edwards, was arrested in Sept. 2015. Police have not found Namiranian's body and have classified the case a "no-body" homicide.

The three-judge panel published a 16-page opinion on Tuesday rejecting claims that "that the trial court erred by denying Edwards' motion to dismiss for improper value and finding sufficient evidence to support his conviction." The trial court did not err and affirm, according to the opinion.

