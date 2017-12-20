Virginia Republican to challenge single ballot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - An aide to the Republican who appears to have lost a Virginia House of Delegates contest by one vote said the campaign plans to challenge a single ballot before a three-judge panel Wednesday.

Control of the state House will likely be determined by the winner of the race.

Gretchen Heal, a legislative aide to Republican Del. David Yancey, said the campaign believes one ballot for Yancey was improperly counted toward his opponent's total.

Democrat Shelly Simonds appeared to beat Yancey in the 94th District in Newport News 11,608 to 11,607 in a recount Tuesday.

The recounted votes still must be certified by a court Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.