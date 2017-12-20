2 cats that appeared on NBC12 now have a forever home

Two cats that appeared on NBC12 News at Noon now have a forever home.

William Johnson and his partner, Peter, adopted the twin cats, Yin and Yang.

"I was watching the news at noon and there was a segment featuring two twin brothers, Yin and Yang, up for adoption at the Richmond SPCA. I mentioned to Peter that I thought they were beautiful and could see Sereno's sweetness in Yang," said William. "I went to work for a few hours and when I returned, I was greeted by Yin and Yang as I entered our home. I can honestly say I love these boys!"

On Tuesday, Peter went to the SPCA with cookies for the staff and visited cats in their Day Catallion. He then fell in love with Yin and Yang.

"Peter said their home has never felt the same since the loss of their cats [Titan and Sereno], so he felt it was time to adopt again," the SPCA said.

The twin cats spent their first night exploring their new home, while the couple's other three cats checked out Yin and Yang.

"It's been nothing but love so far. I feel very certain this is going to be a happy little family. They’ve had a busy day, with a TV interview, the adoption, and new digs," said William. "I want to thank the Richmond SPCA for bringing new family members into our blessed home. Thank you! This is the best Christmas ever!"

William wrote a tribute song called “Deliverance (Crossing the Rainbow Bridge)” for Titan and Sereno. All proceeds from the sale of the song will go to the Richmond SPCA.

